Left Menu

Sri Lanka Urges Restraint Amidst West Asia Tensions

Sri Lanka has established emergency hotlines and is maintaining close contact with diplomatic missions in West Asia due to escalating tensions following a joint US-Israel strike on Iran. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs called for maximum restraint to prevent a wider regional conflict and maintain international peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 28-02-2026 22:15 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 22:15 IST
Sri Lanka Urges Restraint Amidst West Asia Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka has set up emergency hotlines and remains in close contact with its diplomatic missions in West Asia, following escalating tensions after a US-Israel joint strike on Iran. The government called for restraint to prevent a broader regional conflict.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that there has been minimal impact on Sri Lankans in the region as yet. However, at least 10 flights connecting Colombo to West Asian destinations have been cancelled. Civil Aviation Minister Anura Karunatilaka assured preparedness at Colombo and Mattala international airports for any emergencies.

Expressing deep concern, the Foreign Ministry urged all parties to exercise restraint and take actions to de-escalate tensions, warning against further provocations to prevent severe humanitarian and economic consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan eliminated from T20 World Cup on net run rate despite five-run victory over Sri Lanka in final Super 8 match.

Pakistan eliminated from T20 World Cup on net run rate despite five-run vict...

 Global
2
Air India Grounds Flights Amid Middle East Turmoil

Air India Grounds Flights Amid Middle East Turmoil

 India
3
Tragic Love: Fatal Ending in Jalgaon

Tragic Love: Fatal Ending in Jalgaon

 India
4
Venezuela Criticizes Military Escalation Involving Iran

Venezuela Criticizes Military Escalation Involving Iran

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026