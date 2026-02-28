Sri Lanka Urges Restraint Amidst West Asia Tensions

Sri Lanka has set up emergency hotlines and remains in close contact with its diplomatic missions in West Asia, following escalating tensions after a US-Israel joint strike on Iran. The government called for restraint to prevent a broader regional conflict.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that there has been minimal impact on Sri Lankans in the region as yet. However, at least 10 flights connecting Colombo to West Asian destinations have been cancelled. Civil Aviation Minister Anura Karunatilaka assured preparedness at Colombo and Mattala international airports for any emergencies.

Expressing deep concern, the Foreign Ministry urged all parties to exercise restraint and take actions to de-escalate tensions, warning against further provocations to prevent severe humanitarian and economic consequences.

