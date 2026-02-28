Sri Lanka Urges Restraint Amidst West Asia Tensions
Sri Lanka has established emergency hotlines and is maintaining close contact with diplomatic missions in West Asia due to escalating tensions following a joint US-Israel strike on Iran. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs called for maximum restraint to prevent a wider regional conflict and maintain international peace.
- Country:
- Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka has set up emergency hotlines and remains in close contact with its diplomatic missions in West Asia, following escalating tensions after a US-Israel joint strike on Iran. The government called for restraint to prevent a broader regional conflict.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that there has been minimal impact on Sri Lankans in the region as yet. However, at least 10 flights connecting Colombo to West Asian destinations have been cancelled. Civil Aviation Minister Anura Karunatilaka assured preparedness at Colombo and Mattala international airports for any emergencies.
Expressing deep concern, the Foreign Ministry urged all parties to exercise restraint and take actions to de-escalate tensions, warning against further provocations to prevent severe humanitarian and economic consequences.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
US-Israel Offensive Sparks Escalated Tensions with Iran
Venezuela Criticizes Military Escalation Involving Iran
Canadian PM Backs US Strikes on Iran to Avert Nuclear Threat
Death toll from strike that hit school in southern Iran has risen to 85 people, an official says on Iranian state TV, reports AP.
Fear and Flight: Iran Under Siege Amid U.S.-Israel Attacks