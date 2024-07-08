South Korea Reconsiders Plan to Suspend Striking Doctors' Licenses Amid Healthcare Crisis

South Korea has reversed its earlier plan to suspend licenses of striking doctors to resolve a months-long medical impasse.

Health Minister Cho KyooHong stated that the government will not suspend their licenses, irrespective of whether the strikers return to hospitals. The government's move aims to tackle the shortage of doctors treating emergency and serious patients and to restore the training system for more professional doctors.

Over 13,000 junior doctors, including medical interns and residents, had quit in February protesting against the government's plan to significantly increase school admissions. These walkouts have heavily impacted university hospital operations. A Seoul court in May had supported the government's plan.

Officials plan to add up to 10,000 doctors by 2035 to cope with the aging population and physician shortage in rural and low-paying essential specialties. While doctors argue that schools aren't ready for a sudden influx of students, critics suggest that physicians are primarily concerned about potential income loss.

