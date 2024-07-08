Left Menu

South Korea Reconsiders Plan to Suspend Striking Doctors' Licenses Amid Healthcare Crisis

South Korea has reversed its plan to suspend the licenses of more than 13,000 junior doctors who went on strike against increased school admissions. Health Minister Cho KyooHong cited addressing the shortage of emergency doctors and restoring the training system as reasons for the decision. Critics argue about underlying financial motives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 08-07-2024 11:35 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 11:35 IST
South Korea Reconsiders Plan to Suspend Striking Doctors' Licenses Amid Healthcare Crisis
AI Generated Representative Image

South Korea has reversed its earlier plan to suspend licenses of striking doctors to resolve a months-long medical impasse.

Health Minister Cho KyooHong stated that the government will not suspend their licenses, irrespective of whether the strikers return to hospitals. The government's move aims to tackle the shortage of doctors treating emergency and serious patients and to restore the training system for more professional doctors.

Over 13,000 junior doctors, including medical interns and residents, had quit in February protesting against the government's plan to significantly increase school admissions. These walkouts have heavily impacted university hospital operations. A Seoul court in May had supported the government's plan.

Officials plan to add up to 10,000 doctors by 2035 to cope with the aging population and physician shortage in rural and low-paying essential specialties. While doctors argue that schools aren't ready for a sudden influx of students, critics suggest that physicians are primarily concerned about potential income loss.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
2
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024