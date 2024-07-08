Rare Daytime Russian Missile Attack on Kyiv Region

Ukraine's air defenses were activated in the Kyiv region during an unusual daytime Russian missile strike, regional authorities reported on Monday morning.

Local media also reported explosions in Kryvyi Rih and Kropyvnytskyi.

'Attack on Ukraine at a time when there is the most people on the streets. Crazy Russian terrorists,' stated Andriy Yermak, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's chief of staff, on the Telegram messaging app during the attack.

