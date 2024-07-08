Left Menu

Rare Daytime Russian Missile Attack on Kyiv Region

Ukraine's air defences responded to a rare daytime Russian missile attack in the Kyiv region. Explosions were reported in Kryvyi Rih and Kropyvnytskyi. Andriy Yermak, chief of staff to President Zelenskiy, condemned the attacks as 'crazy' on the Telegram messaging app.

  • Ukraine

Ukraine's air defenses were activated in the Kyiv region during an unusual daytime Russian missile strike, regional authorities reported on Monday morning.

Local media also reported explosions in Kryvyi Rih and Kropyvnytskyi.

'Attack on Ukraine at a time when there is the most people on the streets. Crazy Russian terrorists,' stated Andriy Yermak, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's chief of staff, on the Telegram messaging app during the attack.

