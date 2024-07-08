Daylight Devastation: Russian Missiles Strike Across Ukraine

In an unprecedented daytime assault, Russian missiles rained down on various Ukrainian cities on Monday morning, resulting in the death of at least 36 civilians and extensive damage to Kyiv's main children's hospital, according to officials.

Parents with infants were seen walking the streets outside the hospital in shock, amidst shattered windows and damaged panels, while hundreds of Kyiv residents joined forces to clear the debris. "It was terrifying. I couldn't breathe and was trying to protect my baby," recounted Svitlana Kravchenko, 33, in an interview with Reuters.

The Ukrainian air force reported that 30 out of 38 incoming missiles were intercepted by air defenses. Despite this, multiple civilian structures were struck, including residential buildings and medical facilities across Kyiv, Kryvyi Rih, and Dnipro. Footage confirmed by Reuters showed a missile hitting the children's hospital, leading to a massive explosion.

Kiev's emergency services reported 21 fatalities and 65 injuries from the missile strikes, with additional casualties in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipro, and the eastern town of Pokrovsk. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy vowed retaliation and called on Western allies for a firm response. Kyiv is also calling for an emergency UN Security Council meeting to address the attack.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed the strikes targeted Ukrainian defense industry sites and aviation bases. However, Moscow has previously denied intentions to target civilians. The attack comes just a day before a crucial NATO summit where significant security commitments to Ukraine are expected to be discussed. The Health Minister confirmed extensive damage to the country's largest children's hospital, necessitating the evacuation of young patients.

