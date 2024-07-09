China's Premier Calls for Entrepreneurial Confidence Amid Economic Challenges
China's Premier Li Qiang urged entrepreneurs to bolster their confidence and announced plans for targeted policy support in a speech at an economic symposium. Highlighting the increasing complexity of factors impacting economic growth, Li reaffirmed the country's commitment to achieving its full-year growth target.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 09-07-2024 17:15 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 17:15 IST
- Country:
- China
China's Premier Li Qiang urged entrepreneurs to bolster their confidence during an economic symposium on Tuesday, state media reported.
Li announced that the country would step up policy support in a targeted manner as it navigates increasingly complex factors impacting economic growth.
Despite these challenges, Li reaffirmed the nation's commitment to achieving its full-year growth target.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PM Modi may visit Russia in July: Russian State media
UPDATE 2-North Korea state media says there is an 'important report' amid key party meeting
North Korea's state media says there is an "important report", does not give details
UPDATE 1-North Korea's state media says there is an 'important report', does not give details
China's state media say leader Xi Jinping has called on world powers to help Russia and Ukraine resume direct dialogue, reports AP.