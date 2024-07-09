Left Menu

China's Premier Calls for Entrepreneurial Confidence Amid Economic Challenges

China's Premier Li Qiang urged entrepreneurs to bolster their confidence and announced plans for targeted policy support in a speech at an economic symposium. Highlighting the increasing complexity of factors impacting economic growth, Li reaffirmed the country's commitment to achieving its full-year growth target.

China's Premier Li Qiang urged entrepreneurs to bolster their confidence during an economic symposium on Tuesday, state media reported.

Li announced that the country would step up policy support in a targeted manner as it navigates increasingly complex factors impacting economic growth.

Despite these challenges, Li reaffirmed the nation's commitment to achieving its full-year growth target.

