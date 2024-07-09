Left Menu

Tragic Loss in Groundbreaking Xenotransplantation Experiment

Lisa Pisano, a brave patient who underwent a pioneering pig kidney and heart pump transplant at NYU Langone Health, has passed away. Pisano's effort in the xenotransplantation research was aimed at alleviating the organ shortage crisis. Despite initial recovery, complications led to her death in hospice care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-07-2024 22:33 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 22:33 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Lisa Pisano, a woman who received a pig kidney transplant and an implanted heart device, has died, her surgeon announced Tuesday. The 54-year-old New Jersey resident underwent the surgeries at NYU Langone Health in April, initially showing signs of recovery.

Pisano faced significant complications when her heart medications damaged the pig kidney, necessitating its removal and a return to dialysis. Despite these measures, she eventually entered hospice care and passed away on Sunday, according to Dr. Robert Montgomery, her transplant surgeon.

Montgomery lauded Pisano's courage in partaking in the xenotransplantation research, which seeks to combat the organ shortage crisis. Her efforts have moved the medical field closer to clinical trials, aiming to save future lives.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

