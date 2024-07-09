Tragic Loss in Groundbreaking Xenotransplantation Experiment

Lisa Pisano, a woman who received a pig kidney transplant and an implanted heart device, has died, her surgeon announced Tuesday. The 54-year-old New Jersey resident underwent the surgeries at NYU Langone Health in April, initially showing signs of recovery.

Pisano faced significant complications when her heart medications damaged the pig kidney, necessitating its removal and a return to dialysis. Despite these measures, she eventually entered hospice care and passed away on Sunday, according to Dr. Robert Montgomery, her transplant surgeon.

Montgomery lauded Pisano's courage in partaking in the xenotransplantation research, which seeks to combat the organ shortage crisis. Her efforts have moved the medical field closer to clinical trials, aiming to save future lives.

