Tragedy Strikes: South African Soldier Killed by Grenade in Congo

A South African soldier, part of the United Nations peacekeeping force in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, died on Monday when a hand grenade exploded near his sleeping quarters, the South African military reported.

The cause of the grenade explosion remains unclear, prompting the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to initiate a board of inquiry involving UN officials to investigate the incident in Beni.

South African soldiers are stationed in Congo as part of the UN's MONUSCO force and a separate mission by the southern African regional bloc SADC to combat rebel groups. Including this latest fatality, at least seven South African soldiers have died in Congo since February.

Previous casualties include two soldiers killed in a mortar attack on an SANDF base in Sake last month, one killed in a clash with Rwandan-backed M23 rebels in May, another who died after receiving treatment for unspecified health issues in April, and two killed in a mortar attack in February.

In response to the February deaths, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa rebuffed opposition claims that the troops were poorly equipped. The UN forces are withdrawing from Congo in a phased manner, having completed the first stage last month. However, no timeline has been set for the next phase amid escalating clashes in the eastern region.

