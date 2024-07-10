Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: South African Soldier Killed by Grenade in Congo

A South African soldier part of the UN peacekeeping force in the Democratic Republic of Congo died due to a hand grenade explosion. The incident, which occurred in Beni, will be investigated by a board of inquiry including UN officials. This marks the seventh South African soldier's death in Congo since February.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 10-07-2024 14:15 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 14:15 IST
Tragedy Strikes: South African Soldier Killed by Grenade in Congo
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • South Africa

A South African soldier, part of the United Nations peacekeeping force in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, died on Monday when a hand grenade exploded near his sleeping quarters, the South African military reported.

The cause of the grenade explosion remains unclear, prompting the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to initiate a board of inquiry involving UN officials to investigate the incident in Beni.

South African soldiers are stationed in Congo as part of the UN's MONUSCO force and a separate mission by the southern African regional bloc SADC to combat rebel groups. Including this latest fatality, at least seven South African soldiers have died in Congo since February.

Previous casualties include two soldiers killed in a mortar attack on an SANDF base in Sake last month, one killed in a clash with Rwandan-backed M23 rebels in May, another who died after receiving treatment for unspecified health issues in April, and two killed in a mortar attack in February.

In response to the February deaths, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa rebuffed opposition claims that the troops were poorly equipped. The UN forces are withdrawing from Congo in a phased manner, having completed the first stage last month. However, no timeline has been set for the next phase amid escalating clashes in the eastern region.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024