West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Visits Protesting Junior Doctors

Amid the ongoing stalemate, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made an unexpected visit to the protest site of junior doctors on Saturday. She assured them she would investigate their demands and take action if any wrongdoers were found.

Addressing the doctors amid chants of 'we want justice' outside Swasthya Bhawan in Salt Lake, Banerjee stated that she would not take any steps against them, as she believed in preserving democratic movements.

However, the doctors' refusal to compromise on their demands post her visit highlighted that there was no immediate end in sight to the protests. Banerjee, alongside DGP Rajiv Kumar, visited the site around 1 pm, emphasizing her concern for the agitating medics, who have been protesting under harsh weather conditions.

Banerjee assured them that she was there as a 'didi' (elder sister) and not just as a chief minister. She also announced the dissolution of patient welfare committees in all state-run hospitals, marking this as her final attempt to resolve the crisis. The protesting junior doctors, demanding better security and accountability for the rape and murder of a colleague at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, have significantly impacted the state's public healthcare for over a month.

The government reported that 29 people have died due to the protests, allegedly due to lack of treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)