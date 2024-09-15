Italian Army to Guard Hospitals Amid Surge in Attacks on Medical Staff

The Italian army will begin guarding medical staff at a hospital in southern Calabria starting Monday due to a series of violent attacks on doctors and nurses across Italy, according to local media.

Prefect Paolo Giovanni Grieco has approved plans to increase surveillance, currently managed by soldiers, at sensitive locations in Vibo Valentia, including the hospital. Recent attacks have been especially frequent in southern Italy, prompting doctors' national guild to call for army intervention for the safety of medical staff.

The turning point was a September assault at Policlinico hospital in Foggia, where a group attacked staff following a patient's death. Video footage showed doctors and nurses seeking refuge and some suffering injuries. In response, the hospital's director threatened to close the emergency room after three similar attacks in a week.

Over 16,000 cases of physical and verbal assaults were reported in 2023, leading healthcare workers to demand drastic measures. 'We have never seen such levels of aggression in the past decade,' said Antonio De Palma, president of the Nursing Up union. The Italian Federation of Medical-Scientific Societies has also proposed severe penalties for offenders.

Staff shortages and long wait times contribute significantly to patient frustration. Nearly half of emergency medicine positions were unfilled in 2022, and many health professionals have left Italy seeking better opportunities abroad. The crisis intensified during the Covid-19 pandemic, with a shortfall of 30,000 doctors in 2023 and the closure of many hospitals and emergency rooms over the past decade.

(With inputs from agencies.)