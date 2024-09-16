Healthcare Expansion: MASSH Super Specialty Hospitals Now in Noida
MASSH Super Specialty Hospitals have expanded to Noida, following their success in South Delhi. This initiative, led by healthcare veterans Riju Jhunjhunwala, Mansi, and Hanish Bansal, aims to provide accessible and affordable advanced medical treatments. The Noida facility boasts state-of-the-art infrastructure and a seamless digitized hospital management system.
The Noida facility, equipped with state-of-the-art medical equipment and a digitized hospital management system, promises world-class patient care. It hosts specialties like Urology, Laparoscopic Surgery, Orthopaedics, and Oncology.
With a vision of creating a nationwide network of premier hospitals, MASSH continues to set a benchmark in healthcare innovation and patient care across India.
