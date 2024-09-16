Healthcare Expansion: MASSH Super Specialty Hospitals Now in Noida

MASSH Super Specialty Hospitals have expanded their presence to Noida, after a successful launch in South Delhi. This growth initiative by Riju Jhunjhunwala, Mansi, and Hanish Bansal, aims to bring advanced, affordable healthcare to more people.

The Noida facility, equipped with state-of-the-art medical equipment and a digitized hospital management system, promises world-class patient care. It hosts specialties like Urology, Laparoscopic Surgery, Orthopaedics, and Oncology.

With a vision of creating a nationwide network of premier hospitals, MASSH continues to set a benchmark in healthcare innovation and patient care across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)