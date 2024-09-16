Left Menu

West Bengal Government Invites Junior Doctors to Resolve RG Kar Impasse

The West Bengal government has invited agitating junior doctors to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence to discuss the ongoing RG Kar impasse. The junior doctors, who have been protesting for over a month, continue their sit-in outside the health department headquarters. The meeting aims to find a resolution.

The West Bengal government re-extended an invitation to agitating junior doctors to meet with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at her residence on Monday at 5 pm to resolve the RG Kar impasse.

Chief Secretary Manoj Pant communicated the invitation through an official mail, urging representatives of the junior doctors to attend the meeting.

Despite the invitation, the junior doctors persist in their protest, continuing their sit-in outside Swasthya Bhawan, the health department's headquarters, for the eighth consecutive day and have ceased work for the 36th day.

