West Bengal Government Invites Junior Doctors to Resolve RG Kar Impasse

The West Bengal government re-extended an invitation to agitating junior doctors to meet with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at her residence on Monday at 5 pm to resolve the RG Kar impasse.

Chief Secretary Manoj Pant communicated the invitation through an official mail, urging representatives of the junior doctors to attend the meeting.

Despite the invitation, the junior doctors persist in their protest, continuing their sit-in outside Swasthya Bhawan, the health department's headquarters, for the eighth consecutive day and have ceased work for the 36th day.

