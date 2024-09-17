Left Menu

Global Health Challenges and Advances: Nipah, Polio, and More

A recent health bulletin highlights critical updates including Nipah virus deaths in India's Kerala, Gaza's polio vaccination campaign, a new mpox case in Malaysia, brain changes during pregnancy, Eli Lilly's new eczema drug, UK's vaccine preparedness, antibiotic resistance threats, Guardian Pharmacy's IPO, effects of climate change on malnutrition, and bird flu in the Czech Republic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2024 10:28 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 10:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A recent health bulletin brings attention to significant global health updates. In India's Kerala, a 24-year-old student succumbed to the Nipah virus, marking the second such casualty this year. Officials have placed 151 people who had contact with the victim under observation, underlining the virus's epidemic potential.

In Gaza, the United Nations Palestinian refugee agency chief announced that polio vaccination coverage has reached 90%. This comes amid challenges posed by the Israel-Hamas conflict, with efforts now focused on ensuring a second dose for hundreds of thousands of children by the month's end.

Malaysia's health ministry has reported a new case of the mpox virus, clade 2, a less severe variant. The patient is currently isolated and in stable condition. Meanwhile, research highlights rapid brain changes during pregnancy, with insights based on scans conducted from conception to two years postpartum.

In pharmaceutical advancements, Eli Lilly's eczema drug, Ebglyss, has received FDA approval for use in adults and children over 12. This injectable medication will be available soon. Additionally, the UK has procured over 150,000 doses of Bavarian Nordic's mpox vaccine to prepare against potential outbreaks.

Antibiotic-resistant bacterial illnesses could result in over 39 million deaths by 2050, a recent study in The Lancet warns. In economic moves, Guardian Pharmacy Services is targeting a nearly $974 million valuation in its upcoming US IPO, fueled by expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut.

On a humanitarian note, climate change is predicted to exacerbate malnutrition, with the Gates Foundation projecting significant increases in stunted growth and wasting among children by 2050. Concurrently, the Czech Republic has reported an outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu on a poultry farm, resulting in bird fatalities and culling of potentially infected animals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

