Gavi's Strategic Purchase of 500,000 mpox Vaccine Doses to Combat Africa Outbreak

Global vaccine alliance Gavi will buy 500,000 doses of Bavarian Nordic's mpox vaccine to address an outbreak in Africa, prioritizing the Democratic Republic of Congo. The $50 million investment includes transportation and administration costs. The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak a global health emergency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 15:53 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 15:22 IST
mpox vaccine doses

Global vaccination organization Gavi has announced the acquisition of 500,000 doses of Bavarian Nordic's mpox vaccine to tackle an ongoing outbreak in Africa. This marks their first purchase aimed at addressing this specific health crisis, which has hit the Democratic Republic of Congo particularly hard. The outbreak, declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organization, has resulted in over 25,000 suspected cases and 723 deaths in Africa during 2024.

The $50 million initiative by Gavi will cover not just the cost of vaccines but also the transportation, delivery, and administration. This comprehensive plan aims to expedite the distribution process, with doses expected to arrive within the year. Although rich nations have pledged 3.6 million doses to the DRC, only a fraction has been delivered so far, according to the WHO.

Leveraging a new facility established post-COVID-19 pandemic, Gavi's purchase could accelerate response efforts in Congo and neighboring countries. Gavi CEO Sania Nishtar emphasized the importance of fast and efficient vaccine administration, while Paul Chaplin, CEO of Bavarian Nordic, confirmed initial deliveries would meet current market demands. Traditionally restricted to clinical trials, mpox vaccines are now becoming more accessible to African countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

