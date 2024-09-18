Left Menu

Government to Strengthen THR Scheme with Enhanced Tracking and Upgraded Anganwadis

Union Minister Annapurna Devi announced initiatives to ensure the 'Take Home Ration (THR)' scheme reaches its beneficiaries. The government will implement a two-factor authentication system and upgrade 10,000 anganwadis. Pilot projects in six districts will test the scheme's delivery and effectiveness. Other initiatives focus on women's empowerment and child development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 18-09-2024 21:06 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 21:06 IST
Government to Strengthen THR Scheme with Enhanced Tracking and Upgraded Anganwadis
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Annapurna Devi on Wednesday emphasized the government's commitment to addressing loopholes in the 'Take Home Ration (THR)' scheme, ensuring it reaches its intended beneficiaries. The Centre plans to implement a two-factor authentication system and upgrade 10,000 anganwadis nationwide.

''To address various complaints and ensure the THR reaches beneficiaries, pilot projects have been launched in six districts across six states. In Ranchi, we will start this month. Under the project, the beneficiary's photo will be captured and an OTP will be sent to their mobile. Upon authentication, the THR will be delivered. If successful, the project will be replicated nationwide,'' Annapurna Devi stated.

The minister criticized the Jharkhand government for failing to address issues like Bangladeshi infiltration and atrocities against women. She also highlighted her ministry's initiatives, including the launch of the SHe-Box IT platform to streamline sexual harassment complaints and efforts to establish anganwadi-cum-creche centers by 2029 to support millions of families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

 United Kingdom
2
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
3
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
4
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024