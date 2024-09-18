Government to Strengthen THR Scheme with Enhanced Tracking and Upgraded Anganwadis

Union Minister Annapurna Devi on Wednesday emphasized the government's commitment to addressing loopholes in the 'Take Home Ration (THR)' scheme, ensuring it reaches its intended beneficiaries. The Centre plans to implement a two-factor authentication system and upgrade 10,000 anganwadis nationwide.

''To address various complaints and ensure the THR reaches beneficiaries, pilot projects have been launched in six districts across six states. In Ranchi, we will start this month. Under the project, the beneficiary's photo will be captured and an OTP will be sent to their mobile. Upon authentication, the THR will be delivered. If successful, the project will be replicated nationwide,'' Annapurna Devi stated.

The minister criticized the Jharkhand government for failing to address issues like Bangladeshi infiltration and atrocities against women. She also highlighted her ministry's initiatives, including the launch of the SHe-Box IT platform to streamline sexual harassment complaints and efforts to establish anganwadi-cum-creche centers by 2029 to support millions of families.

(With inputs from agencies.)