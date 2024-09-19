Left Menu

Triptans Triumph: The Leading Solution for Migraine Relief

An extensive analysis of 140 clinical trials discovered that triptan drugs are more effective in alleviating migraine pain compared to newer, costlier alternatives. Eletriptan was superior among the triptans, providing sustained relief. Researchers advocate for global access to triptans by adding them to the WHO Essential Medicines List.

Triptans have emerged as the most effective treatment for migraine headaches, outshining newer, pricier medications, according to an analysis of approximately 140 clinical trials involving 90,000 participants.

Published in The British Medical Journal, the study identified eletriptan, rizatriptan, sumatriptan, and zolmitriptan as superior in pain relief compared to recent drugs like lasmiditan, rimegepant, and ubrogepant, all of which are available in India.

Despite a variety of antimigraine drugs on the market, experts from Copenhagen University Hospital in Denmark emphasized a consensus around triptans as the optimal choice for managing migraines, a condition impacting over a billion people globally and disproportionately affecting women aged 15-49.

The researchers urged for better global access to triptan drugs by recommending their inclusion in the WHO Model List of Essential Medicines and updating international guidelines for migraine management.

The study encompassed 137 randomized controlled trials, with 89,445 participants, 86 per cent of whom were women. Eletriptan emerged as particularly effective, achieving pain freedom within two hours and maintaining it for up to 24 hours.

The findings provide the strongest evidence yet for choosing oral triptan drugs during acute migraine episodes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

