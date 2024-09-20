Junior Doctors in West Bengal to March for Justice Amid Controversy

West Bengal's agitating junior doctors will march to the CBI office in Salt Lake on Friday, seeking justice for the alleged rape and murder of a medic at the state-run RG Kar hospital last month.

This decision follows their announcement of ending the 41-day protest and partially resuming duties to attend essential services from Saturday.

In addition to the march, the doctors will establish Abhaya medical camps in flood-affected regions, named in memory of the murdered medic.

Despite the resumption, they will not work in the Outpatient Department but will partially work in emergency services. They have given the state a one-week deadline to fulfill their promises, failing which they will resume their 'cease work' agitation.

These decisions follow direct interventions from Chief Secretary Manoj Pant and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who made significant administrative changes and issued directives to ensure the safety and security of healthcare professionals.

Additionally, the West Bengal Medical Council has canceled the registration of RG Kar Medical College's former principal Sandip Ghosh, who is under CBI custody.

