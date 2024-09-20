U.N. Official Optimistic on Ending Burundi's Mpox Outbreak

A U.N. health official has expressed optimism that Burundi could end its mpox outbreak within weeks, contingent on securing adequate resources and combatting social stigma associated with the disease.

The World Health Organization classified the recent outbreak of mpox—recognized by its pus-filled blisters—as an emergency in August following the identification of a new variant. Burundi has confirmed nearly 600 cases to date, making it the second most affected country after the Democratic Republic of Congo. However, the outbreaks remain localized and no fatalities have been reported.

Paul Ngwakum, Regional Health Advisor for Eastern and Southern Africa for UNICEF, believes that swift action could contain the outbreak. "We can limit the spread, contain the virus, and potentially end the outbreak with no lives lost," Ngwakum stated from Bujumbura. "If we secure all necessary resources, we can stop it very quickly."

Ngwakum emphasized the importance of combating stigma by educating the public about the disease. "It's essential to dispel myths and calm fears. People need to feel safe to come forward, otherwise it will prolong the outbreak," he added.

UNICEF is seeking nearly $60 million for Burundi and five other countries. Approximately two-thirds of the infected in Burundi are children, and UNICEF is working to reinstate remote learning plans from the COVID-19 era to allow children to continue their education while isolating.

Mpox, a viral infection characterized by flu-like symptoms and blisters, is typically mild but can be fatal, particularly in those battling other illnesses or malnutrition. Meanwhile, Congo has reported over 700 deaths among 21,835 suspected cases, according to WHO data. Fifteen African countries have reported cases, with the Africa CDC cautioning that the outbreak remains uncontrolled.

(With inputs from agencies.)