Junior Doctors End 'Cease Work' After 42 Days, Resume Essential Services

Junior doctors, who had been protesting over the RG Kar incident, called off their 'cease work' on Friday evening, signaling a resumption of essential services in state-run hospitals starting Saturday.

The 42-day standoff ended after the medics marched approximately 4 km from Swasthya Bhawan to the CBI office in Salt Lake, putting an end to over a week of demonstrations outside the state health department headquarters.

Although they will not work in the Outpatient Department (OPD), the doctors stated they would partially function in emergency and essential services. The protest began after the rape and murder of a young medic at RG Kar hospital.

