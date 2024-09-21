Social Media Platform X Appoints Legal Representative in Brazil
Social media platform X has named Raquel de Oliveira Villa Nova as its legal representative in Brazil. This appointment meets one of the requirements set by Brazil's top court, allowing the company to continue its operations in the country.
(With inputs from agencies.)
