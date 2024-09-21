Left Menu

Social Media Platform X Appoints Legal Representative in Brazil

Social media platform X has named Raquel de Oliveira Villa Nova as its legal representative in Brazil. This appointment meets one of the requirements set by Brazil's top court, allowing the company to continue its operations in the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-09-2024 05:32 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 05:32 IST
Social Media Platform X Appoints Legal Representative in Brazil

Social media platform X has officially named Raquel de Oliveira Villa Nova as its legal representative in Brazil.

This decision comes in response to a mandate from Brazil's top court, enabling the company to continue its operations within the nation.

The appointment addresses one of the crucial legal demands imposed by the Brazilian judiciary, ensuring compliance with local regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

 Global
2
Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

 United States
3
Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in Michigan

Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in ...

 United States
4
Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024