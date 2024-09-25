Left Menu

U.S. Health News Roundup: Fentanyl Talks with China, Vaccine Donations, and More

A summary of the latest health news includes U.S. strategies to discuss fentanyl with China, a donation of mpox vaccine doses to Africa, and a child's survival after life-support withdrawal. Also highlighted are Amgen's drug study success, IntraBio's FDA approval, and a legal ruling on abortion regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2024 10:30 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 10:30 IST
U.S. Health News Roundup: Fentanyl Talks with China, Vaccine Donations, and More
The United States plans to discuss measures to curb the spread of fentanyl with China at the APEC summit in November, following a recent report of a 10% decline in fentanyl-related deaths in the U.S., according to a senior official.

In another development, President Joe Biden announced the donation of 1 million mpox vaccine doses and $500 million to African countries to combat the outbreak, urging other nations to contribute.

Additionally, a British judge has ruled for full treatment for a four-year-old child with severe disabilities who survived despite the withdrawal of life support, while Amgen's late-stage study shows positive results for a new muscular disorder drug.

