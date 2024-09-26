Krsnaa Diagnostics Acquires Stake in Apulki Healthcare to Revolutionize Cancer and Cardiac Care

Integrated diagnostic services provider Krsnaa Diagnostics announced on Thursday its acquisition of a 23.53% stake in Apulki Healthcare, noted for being the nation's pioneer in public-private partnerships for cancer and cardiac care hospitals.

Through this acquisition, Krsnaa Diagnostics aims to offer a wide range of diagnostic services for cancer and cardiac patients all under one roof, according to a company statement.

The financial specifics of the deal were not disclosed.

'This investment represents more than just a strategic alliance; it is a transformative move within the Indian healthcare landscape. By acquiring a stake in Apulki, we are positioning ourselves at the forefront of the rapidly growing cancer and cardiac care sector. The investment is subject to certain conditions precedent, with the exact amount being disclosed upon signing the definitive documents,' stated Krsnaa Diagnostics Joint Managing Director Yash Mutha.

Mutha also emphasized that this investment would not strain the company's cash flow, as it is to be funded entirely through internal accruals over the next 2-3 months.

'This partnership also marks a significant milestone for Krsnaa in the retail sector by enabling us to set up comprehensive diagnostic centers in premium urban locations. Through this collaboration, we will serve not only hospital patients but also the increasing number of retail patients seeking advanced diagnostics in urban areas,' Mutha added.

(With inputs from agencies.)