Zydus Lifesciences Partners with CSIR-CDRI to Combat CKD-induced Osteoporosis

Zydus Lifesciences announced a partnership with CSIR-Central Drug Research Institute (CDRI) to develop a drug for chronic kidney disease (CKD)-induced osteoporosis. The collaboration will involve the discovery of small molecule inhibitors of Sclerostin and will focus on creating oral medication.

Both organizations will jointly perform preclinical research, with Zydus taking on the development of any successful drug candidates for domestic and international markets.

Experts from both sides emphasize the potential of this public-private partnership to accelerate cutting-edge drug research and provide affordable, effective therapies for CKD patients, who currently represent over 10% of the global population suffering from kidney function loss.

