Junior Doctors Protest After Assault at Sagar Dutta Medical College
Junior doctors at Sagar Dutta Medical College launched a protest after some were allegedly attacked by a patient's family following her death. They demand better security at the facility. An investigation is underway, and security has been increased at the hospital.
Junior doctors of the state-run Sagar Dutta Medical College and Hospital in Kamarhati, near Kolkata, launched a cease-work protest on Friday night after allegedly being assaulted by the family of a deceased patient.
The patient, a middle-aged woman with acute breathing problems, was in critical condition, according to a junior doctor. After her death, a group of about 20 people rioted in the hospital, attacking nurses and junior doctors on duty, he claimed.
The doctors have been demanding enhanced security measures in the hospital, citing this incident as evidence of the state's inaction. 'We will continue our protest until our demands for adequate safety are met,' a junior doctor stated, alleging that six staff members were assaulted. The hospital administration has lodged a complaint, and an investigation is ongoing. Security around the hospital has been intensified, with a police patrol stationed at the main gate.
