Today’s Health Roundup: Schizophrenia Breakthrough and Bird Flu Vaccination Pressures

Bristol Myers Squibb's new schizophrenia drug, Cobenfy, receives FDA approval, marking a breakthrough after decades. Notably, it lacks the typical mortality warning for elderly patients.

The HHS has declared a public health emergency in Georgia following Hurricane Helene, deploying additional personnel. Meanwhile, the FDA has alerted the public about Pfizer's withdrawal of the sickle cell disease drug, Oxbryta, over safety concerns.

Farmers are urging for bird flu vaccines amidst escalating risks as wildfowl migration begins. In another update, four health workers in Missouri exhibited mild respiratory symptoms after contact with a bird flu patient. On the sleep front, a study warns that insufficient rest during pregnancy might harm a baby's brain development.

