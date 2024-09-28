Microplastic Menace: From Nose to Brain

Recent studies are raising alarms about the pervasive presence of microplastics in the human body, including the brain. Researchers from the Freie Universität Berlin and the University of São Paulo have identified the olfactory nerves in the nose as a potential pathway for these particles to enter the brain.

The team examined tissue samples from deceased residents of São Paulo, discovering microplastics in the olfactory bulbs of eight out of 15 brains studied. While only 16 microplastic particles were found, the types included polypropylene, nylon, and other plastics, suggesting everyday sources like clothing.

The findings underscore the urgency of understanding the health implications posed by microplastics, particularly nanoplastics, which can enter and harm human cells. With the potential for these particles to traverse the blood-brain barrier, scientists stress the need for further investigation into their impact on human health.

(With inputs from agencies.)