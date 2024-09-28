Left Menu

Microplastic Menace: From Nose to Brain

Microplastics, tiny particles from plastic waste, are now found throughout the human body, including the brain. Recent research from Berlin and São Paulo universities suggests these particles enter the brain via the olfactory nerves in the nose. The study raises concerns about the potential health risks of microplastics and nanoplastics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leiden | Updated: 28-09-2024 15:03 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 15:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Recent studies are raising alarms about the pervasive presence of microplastics in the human body, including the brain. Researchers from the Freie Universität Berlin and the University of São Paulo have identified the olfactory nerves in the nose as a potential pathway for these particles to enter the brain.

The team examined tissue samples from deceased residents of São Paulo, discovering microplastics in the olfactory bulbs of eight out of 15 brains studied. While only 16 microplastic particles were found, the types included polypropylene, nylon, and other plastics, suggesting everyday sources like clothing.

The findings underscore the urgency of understanding the health implications posed by microplastics, particularly nanoplastics, which can enter and harm human cells. With the potential for these particles to traverse the blood-brain barrier, scientists stress the need for further investigation into their impact on human health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

