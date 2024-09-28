Four Arrested Following Assault on Kolkata Hospital Staff After Patient's Death

Four individuals were taken into custody in connection with an attack on medical staff at the College of Medicine and Sagore Dutta Hospital near Kolkata, following the death of a patient during treatment, the police confirmed on Saturday.

The arrested individuals are family members of the deceased patient, a 30-year-old woman who died during her treatment at the facility.

'The four were arrested for assaulting doctors and nurses at the hospital on Friday evening. We have specific complaints from the hospital authorities, and CCTV footage from the hospital has been seized as evidence,' stated Barrackpore's Police Commissioner Alok Rajoria.

The accused were subsequently produced before a court in Barrackpore.

Health Secretary NS Nigam, along with other Health Department officials, visited the hospital to meet with Rajoria, hospital officials, and junior doctors who initiated a work stoppage following the incident.

'The doctors and nurses have expressed their concerns. The culprits have been detained, and additional CCTV cameras are being installed. We are committed to implementing all necessary precautionary measures,' Nigam assured.

The attack left three junior doctors and three nurses and healthcare workers injured.

Following the incident, a large contingent of police personnel, including the Rapid Action Force (RAF), was deployed at the hospital, officials reported.

