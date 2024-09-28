West Bengal Junior Doctors Plan Statewide Cease Work

Junior doctors in West Bengal announced on Saturday night their decision to resume a total 'cease work' across medical colleges in the state, effective Monday, following the Supreme Court hearing of the RG Kar case.

The decision came after three doctors and three nurses were assaulted at the College of Medicine and Sagore Dutta Hospital near Kolkata on Friday night, following a patient's death.

The medics criticized the state government, alleging it has 'totally failed' to ensure their security. They have given the state time until the Supreme Court hearing on Monday to offer assurances regarding their safety. If dissatisfied, from 5 PM onwards, they plan to enforce the cease work across all hospitals in Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)