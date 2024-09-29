Left Menu

Rwanda's Marburg Disease Outbreak: Six Deaths and Rising Cases

Rwanda has reported six deaths and 20 confirmed cases of Marburg disease, primarily affecting healthcare workers. With a high fatality rate of up to 88%, the government and partners are working to trace contacts. The outbreak follows similar cases in Tanzania and Uganda in recent years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kigali | Updated: 29-09-2024 04:06 IST | Created: 29-09-2024 04:06 IST
  • Country:
  • Rwanda

Rwanda has reported six deaths and 20 confirmed cases of Marburg disease since the outbreak began, Health Minister Sabin Nsanzimana announced late Saturday.

"We are counting 20 people who are infected, and six who have already passed away due to this virus. The large majority of cases and deaths are among healthcare workers, mainly in the intensive care unit," Nsanzimana said in a video statement posted on X.

Institutions and partners are actively tracing contacts of infected individuals. With a fatality rate as high as 88%, Marburg is related to Ebola and is transmitted to humans from fruit bats and then spreads through bodily fluids.

(With inputs from agencies.)

