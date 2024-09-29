Rwanda's Marburg Disease Outbreak: Six Deaths and Rising Cases
Rwanda has reported six deaths and 20 confirmed cases of Marburg disease, primarily affecting healthcare workers. With a high fatality rate of up to 88%, the government and partners are working to trace contacts. The outbreak follows similar cases in Tanzania and Uganda in recent years.
- Country:
- Rwanda
Rwanda has reported six deaths and 20 confirmed cases of Marburg disease since the outbreak began, Health Minister Sabin Nsanzimana announced late Saturday.
"We are counting 20 people who are infected, and six who have already passed away due to this virus. The large majority of cases and deaths are among healthcare workers, mainly in the intensive care unit," Nsanzimana said in a video statement posted on X.
Institutions and partners are actively tracing contacts of infected individuals. With a fatality rate as high as 88%, Marburg is related to Ebola and is transmitted to humans from fruit bats and then spreads through bodily fluids.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Suspected Nipah Virus Death in Malappuram Under Investigation
Kerala Confirms Nipah Virus Death Amidst Rising Concerns
Kerala Records Nipah Virus Case After Malappuram Man's Death
Man who died recently in Malappuram was infected with Nipah virus: Kerala Health Minister Veena George.
Kerala Faces Nipah Virus Outbreak: Second Death Reported