Empowering Youth: India's Leap Towards Growth and Innovation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi affirmed his administration's efforts to expand avenues for employment at the 15th Rozgar Mela, distributing over 51,000 appointment letters. He hailed "unprecedented opportunities" for the youth in light of India's robust economic growth.

The International Monetary Fund predicts India's continued status as the fastest-growing major economy, signaling a rise in job opportunities across all sectors. Modi noted significant achievements in the automobile and footwear industries, which have reached new production and export records, boosting employment considerably.

Highlighting a decade of technological and digital advancement fueled by the youth, Modi anticipates the upcoming World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit in Mumbai as a platform for global skill showcase. In addition to learning about AI and immersive media, the event promises to invigorate India's digital content domain.

