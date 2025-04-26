Left Menu

Empowering Youth: India's Leap Towards Growth and Innovation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasizes initiatives to boost employment and self-employment opportunities in India. Speaking at the 15th Rozgar Mela, he highlighted India as the fastest-growing major economy. The nation's growth in sectors like technology and manufacturing signifies bright career prospects, with inclusive participation across genders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2025 11:49 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 11:49 IST
Empowering Youth: India's Leap Towards Growth and Innovation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi affirmed his administration's efforts to expand avenues for employment at the 15th Rozgar Mela, distributing over 51,000 appointment letters. He hailed "unprecedented opportunities" for the youth in light of India's robust economic growth.

The International Monetary Fund predicts India's continued status as the fastest-growing major economy, signaling a rise in job opportunities across all sectors. Modi noted significant achievements in the automobile and footwear industries, which have reached new production and export records, boosting employment considerably.

Highlighting a decade of technological and digital advancement fueled by the youth, Modi anticipates the upcoming World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit in Mumbai as a platform for global skill showcase. In addition to learning about AI and immersive media, the event promises to invigorate India's digital content domain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025