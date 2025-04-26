TMC Leader Advocates for Safe Return of Detained BSF Constable

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kalyan Banerjee has actively communicated with Border Security Force (BSF) Director General Daljit Chawdhary regarding the situation of detained BSF constable Purnam Kumar Shaw. Shaw was captured by the Pakistan Army, and efforts are underway by government agencies to ensure his secure return to India.

Banerjee confirmed that Shaw is currently safe and in good health, according to assurances from the BSF. The DG indicated that although the process is taking time, Pakistan may eventually release him. This reassurance comes amid ongoing negotiations for his safe return.

The incident, involving Shaw inadvertently crossing the International Border near Punjab's Ferozepur, has intensified diplomatic discussions. A series of meetings, including one between the BSF DG and Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, have emphasized the urgency of the matter. While three flag meetings between BSF and Pakistan Rangers have occurred, a resolution remains elusive.

(With inputs from agencies.)