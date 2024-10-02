Left Menu

WHO Academy Initiates Mass Casualty Preparedness Training at AIIMS

The WHO Academy has launched a Mass Casualty Preparedness and Response course for healthcare professionals at the AIIMS Trauma Centre. The program, running from October 1 to 5, aims to train doctors, nurses, and other staff to handle mass casualty incidents effectively, minimizing disruptions and ensuring patient safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-10-2024 00:07 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 00:07 IST
WHO Academy Initiates Mass Casualty Preparedness Training at AIIMS
  • Country:
  • India

In an unprecedented move, the WHO Academy has rolled out a specialized training program at AIIMS Trauma Centre this week, focusing on mass casualty preparedness for healthcare professionals.

The initiative, dubbed the WHO MCM Course, seeks to equip doctors, nurses, and support staff with the essential skills to manage emergency units effectively during mass casualty incidents. The inaugural course began on October 1 and will run through October 5, involving teams from AIIMS New Delhi, AIIMS-Jodhpur, AIIMS-Patna, and AIIMS-Jammu.

Dr. Kamran Farooque, chief of JPNTC Trauma Centre, stressed the importance of a robust MCM plan to ensure the efficient use of resources and maintain patient and staff safety during crises. The training aims to reduce morbidity and mortality by preparing healthcare system components to handle sudden patient surges from natural disasters or conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

 Global
2
Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

 Global
4
Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience in the Face of Climate-Induced Migration in Pakistan and Viet Nam

Advancing Sustainable Solutions for Internal Displacement: A Development-Oriented Framework

Revolutionizing Smart Cities: AI-Powered Multi-Agent Systems for Urban Mobility

Virtual Reality Meets Data Literacy: Exploring the Educational Impact of DataliVR

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024