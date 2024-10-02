WHO Academy Initiates Mass Casualty Preparedness Training at AIIMS

In an unprecedented move, the WHO Academy has rolled out a specialized training program at AIIMS Trauma Centre this week, focusing on mass casualty preparedness for healthcare professionals.

The initiative, dubbed the WHO MCM Course, seeks to equip doctors, nurses, and support staff with the essential skills to manage emergency units effectively during mass casualty incidents. The inaugural course began on October 1 and will run through October 5, involving teams from AIIMS New Delhi, AIIMS-Jodhpur, AIIMS-Patna, and AIIMS-Jammu.

Dr. Kamran Farooque, chief of JPNTC Trauma Centre, stressed the importance of a robust MCM plan to ensure the efficient use of resources and maintain patient and staff safety during crises. The training aims to reduce morbidity and mortality by preparing healthcare system components to handle sudden patient surges from natural disasters or conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)