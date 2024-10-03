Left Menu

Increasing Global Access: Emcure's Landmark Agreement on HIV Drug Lenacapavir

Emcure Pharmaceuticals has partnered with Gilead Sciences to produce and distribute generic lenacapavir, an HIV treatment drug. This initiative aims to improve access to HIV prevention and treatment, particularly in low-income countries. The agreement underscores Emcure's commitment to advancing global health through affordable solutions.

  • India

Emcure Pharmaceuticals has announced a landmark voluntary licensing agreement with Gilead Sciences Ireland UC, enabling it to manufacture and distribute generic versions of the HIV treatment drug lenacapavir.

This strategic agreement aims to enhance global access to the medication, specifically targeting countries with high HIV incidence and limited resources, as disclosed in the company's regulatory filing.

Emcure will be pivotal in supplying affordable, quality versions of lenacapavir to 120 countries, predominantly in low- and lower-middle-income regions, aligning with a global initiative endorsed by CEO Satish Mehta to make critical HIV treatments widely available.

