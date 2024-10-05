Junior Doctors' Hunger Strike Stirs Outrage in Kolkata

The junior doctors in Kolkata have intensified their protest by initiating a hunger strike, demanding justice for a slain colleague and other reforms. Their move comes amid rising tensions with the West Bengal government over unfulfilled demands.

As the Durga Puja festival approaches, the doctors' demonstration at Dharmatala has drawn considerable attention. Despite a sit-in protest and a 24-hour deadline, the state has failed to meet their demands, resulting in the hunger strike.

The doctors, supported by the public and notable figures, have resolved to continue their strike until their demands are addressed. They call for improved hospital security, accountability in the health department, and better work conditions for medical staff.

