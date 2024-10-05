Left Menu

Junior Doctors' Hunger Strike Stirs Outrage in Kolkata

Junior doctors in Kolkata have staged a hunger strike in protest against the West Bengal government following the rape and murder of a colleague. Despite protests and demands, the government's inaction has fueled further unrest, prompting the doctors to escalate their protests with a fast unto death.

Kolkata | Updated: 05-10-2024 23:39 IST
The junior doctors in Kolkata have intensified their protest by initiating a hunger strike, demanding justice for a slain colleague and other reforms. Their move comes amid rising tensions with the West Bengal government over unfulfilled demands.

As the Durga Puja festival approaches, the doctors' demonstration at Dharmatala has drawn considerable attention. Despite a sit-in protest and a 24-hour deadline, the state has failed to meet their demands, resulting in the hunger strike.

The doctors, supported by the public and notable figures, have resolved to continue their strike until their demands are addressed. They call for improved hospital security, accountability in the health department, and better work conditions for medical staff.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

