Junior Doctors' Hunger Strike Stirs Outrage in Kolkata
Junior doctors in Kolkata have staged a hunger strike in protest against the West Bengal government following the rape and murder of a colleague. Despite protests and demands, the government's inaction has fueled further unrest, prompting the doctors to escalate their protests with a fast unto death.
- Country:
- India
The junior doctors in Kolkata have intensified their protest by initiating a hunger strike, demanding justice for a slain colleague and other reforms. Their move comes amid rising tensions with the West Bengal government over unfulfilled demands.
As the Durga Puja festival approaches, the doctors' demonstration at Dharmatala has drawn considerable attention. Despite a sit-in protest and a 24-hour deadline, the state has failed to meet their demands, resulting in the hunger strike.
The doctors, supported by the public and notable figures, have resolved to continue their strike until their demands are addressed. They call for improved hospital security, accountability in the health department, and better work conditions for medical staff.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Demands Probe Over Tirupati Laddu Scandal
Congress MLA Demands Justice After Alleged Assault on Army Officer and Fiancee in Bhubaneswar
Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes Yogi Government and BJP's 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal
BJP Criticizes Jharkhand Government Over Mobile Internet Suspension During Exams
Shiv Sena MP Slams Maharashtra Government for Postponing Mumbai University Elections at Last Minute