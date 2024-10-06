Unlocking Rapunzel Syndrome: A Rare Surgical Encounter

In a rare medical case from Bareilly, doctors successfully extracted an astonishing 2 kg of human hair from a 21-year-old woman diagnosed with Rapunzel Syndrome. This psychological disorder, known as trichophagia, compelled the woman to consume her own hair for over 16 years.

Identified during a CT scan on September 20, the hairball had filled her stomach and parts of her intestine, necessitating an emergency operation on September 26. The condition, often linked with trichotillomania, renders patients unable to consume solid foods and induces vomiting with liquids.

Dr. MP Singh, who led the surgical team, described the complexity of the procedure and highlighted the serious health risks associated with trichophagia, such as gastric bezoars that cause severe abdominal symptoms. Hospital officials emphasized the rarity of such cases, underscoring the need for effective psychological counseling and treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)