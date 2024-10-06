Left Menu

Unlocking Rapunzel Syndrome: A Rare Surgical Encounter

In Bareilly, doctors surgically removed 2 kg of hair from a woman suffering from Rapunzel Syndrome, a condition causing individuals to eat their own hair. Diagnosed in September, the disorder interfered with her eating and required the removal of a large hairball from her gastrointestinal tract.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow/Ballia/Gonda(Up) | Updated: 06-10-2024 16:14 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 16:14 IST
In a rare medical case from Bareilly, doctors successfully extracted an astonishing 2 kg of human hair from a 21-year-old woman diagnosed with Rapunzel Syndrome. This psychological disorder, known as trichophagia, compelled the woman to consume her own hair for over 16 years.

Identified during a CT scan on September 20, the hairball had filled her stomach and parts of her intestine, necessitating an emergency operation on September 26. The condition, often linked with trichotillomania, renders patients unable to consume solid foods and induces vomiting with liquids.

Dr. MP Singh, who led the surgical team, described the complexity of the procedure and highlighted the serious health risks associated with trichophagia, such as gastric bezoars that cause severe abdominal symptoms. Hospital officials emphasized the rarity of such cases, underscoring the need for effective psychological counseling and treatment.

