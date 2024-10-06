Rwanda Launches Marburg Vaccination Campaign Amid Outbreak

On Sunday, Rwanda commenced administering vaccine doses against the Marburg virus in an effort to control an outbreak of the Ebola-like disease. So far, the virus has claimed 12 lives in the country, according to Health Minister Sabin Nsanzimana.

The vaccinations will prioritize healthcare workers and individuals in close contact with confirmed cases. Rwanda's first outbreak surfaced in late September, with 46 cases recorded.

Marburg is a viral hemorrhagic fever with a fatality rate of up to 88%, initially transmitted to humans by fruit bats and spread through bodily fluids. The health minister emphasized vaccines as a formidable measure to curb the virus.

(With inputs from agencies.)