Rwanda Launches Marburg Vaccination Campaign Amid Outbreak
Rwanda begins a vaccination drive against the Marburg virus after 12 deaths and 46 cases were reported. The vaccination is initially targeting healthcare workers and close contacts of confirmed cases. Marburg, with a high fatality rate, is transmitted by fruit bats and spreads through bodily fluids.
On Sunday, Rwanda commenced administering vaccine doses against the Marburg virus in an effort to control an outbreak of the Ebola-like disease. So far, the virus has claimed 12 lives in the country, according to Health Minister Sabin Nsanzimana.
The vaccinations will prioritize healthcare workers and individuals in close contact with confirmed cases. Rwanda's first outbreak surfaced in late September, with 46 cases recorded.
Marburg is a viral hemorrhagic fever with a fatality rate of up to 88%, initially transmitted to humans by fruit bats and spread through bodily fluids. The health minister emphasized vaccines as a formidable measure to curb the virus.
(With inputs from agencies.)
