Bluetongue Virus Outbreak Alarms Greece's Livestock Industry

Greece faces a serious bluetongue virus outbreak affecting sheep and goats. The BTV3 variant, deadly for domestic ruminants, has seen 10 outbreaks reported in the country's northeast. With European countries launching vaccination campaigns, 137 animals have been infected, resulting in 15 deaths.

In a worrying development for Greece's agricultural sector, authorities have reported 10 outbreaks of the BTV3 variant of the bluetongue virus. The infections have struck sheep and goats on farms in the northeast, according to the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) on Monday.

Bluetongue poses a lethal threat to domestic ruminants, including cattle and goats, with the latest BTV3 strain having circulated in Europe since late last year. This has prompted several European nations, such as France, to initiate vaccination campaigns to combat the spread of the disease.

The recent outbreak in Greece has affected 137 animals, resulting in the deaths of 15 sheep and goats. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely to prevent further spread and casualties in the region.

