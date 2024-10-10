Left Menu

Drug-Resistant Mpox Strain Challenges U.S. Health Officials

U.S. health officials discovered a drug-resistant mpox variant in five states, prompting calls for increased surveillance. Eighteen individuals were affected, highlighting the need for new treatments. The findings indicate resistance to tecovirimat, used to treat mpox, urging strict adherence to protocol.

Updated: 10-10-2024 22:32 IST
Drug-Resistant Mpox Strain Challenges U.S. Health Officials
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. health officials have identified a cluster of mpox cases resistant to the antiviral drug tecovirimat, known as TPOXX, across five states. This discovery highlights growing concerns about drug resistance in treating mpox.

A total of 18 individuals, who had never undergone treatment before, were found infected with the resistant clade II mpox between October 6, 2023, and February 15, 2024. This variant is connected to the mpox outbreak originating in West Africa, which led to a global health emergency declared by WHO in 2022.

The occurrence of these drug-resistant cases underscores the importance of routine surveillance and the need for additional treatments. CDC officials have urged health professionals to adhere strictly to TPOXX protocols to ensure its effectiveness, as the threat of transmission persists even during treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

