Hunger Strike Intensifies: Medics Protest for Justice

Aniket Mahato, a medic taking part in a hunger strike, was hospitalized as his health deteriorated significantly, according to a senior doctor. Mahato is one of seven individuals fasting unto death since last Saturday in protest.

Senior doctor Subarna Goswami confirmed Mahato's worsening condition, leading to his transfer to RG Kar hospital's intensive care unit. This protest demands justice for a colleague allegedly raped and murdered at RG Kar. Mahato has been central to this agitation over the past two months.

A team sent by the state health department examined the health of the junior doctors on hunger strike in the Esplanade area. Despite the Durga Puja festivities in West Bengal, the doctors continue their fast for the fifth consecutive day.

