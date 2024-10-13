New Health Packages for Elderly under Ayushman Bharat Scheme

The National Health Authority is set to enhance the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, aiming to include additional health packages specifically for elderly care. Targeting individuals aged 70 and above, this initiative will extend the scheme's reach to an additional six crore citizens, granting them free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh.

Currently covering 1,949 medical procedures across diverse specialties, the scheme ensures comprehensive healthcare, including hospital services, diagnostics, and post-discharge medication, at no cost. This expansion highlights the government's commitment to address the unique healthcare needs of senior citizens in India.

The ABS-PMJAY scheme has had significant uptake, already empaneling over 29,648 hospitals. With this latest expansion, even those with private insurance or other health coverages may opt to benefit from the scheme's comprehensive offerings, promoting inclusive healthcare access nationwide.

