New Health Packages for Elderly under Ayushman Bharat Scheme

The National Health Authority plans to expand the Ayushman Bharat scheme to cover individuals aged 70 and above with additional health packages catering to geriatric care. The revised scheme will benefit around six crore citizens across India, offering up to Rs 5 lakh free treatment per year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2024 15:13 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 15:13 IST
  • India

The National Health Authority is set to enhance the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, aiming to include additional health packages specifically for elderly care. Targeting individuals aged 70 and above, this initiative will extend the scheme's reach to an additional six crore citizens, granting them free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh.

Currently covering 1,949 medical procedures across diverse specialties, the scheme ensures comprehensive healthcare, including hospital services, diagnostics, and post-discharge medication, at no cost. This expansion highlights the government's commitment to address the unique healthcare needs of senior citizens in India.

The ABS-PMJAY scheme has had significant uptake, already empaneling over 29,648 hospitals. With this latest expansion, even those with private insurance or other health coverages may opt to benefit from the scheme's comprehensive offerings, promoting inclusive healthcare access nationwide.

