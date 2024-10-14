Struggles at Sea: The Bajau Laut's Fight for Recognition

In the wake of government-led demolitions, hundreds of Bajau Laut, Malaysia's indigenous sea nomads, have found themselves homeless. The operation, carried out in a marine park off Borneo, aims to address illegal settlements and national security concerns.

The Bajau Laut, known for their extraordinary diving skills, have long resided in these waters but face harsh scrutiny from authorities due to their undocumented status. This leaves them vulnerable, without access to fundamental services like health care and education.

Calls for a compassionate approach resonate, with experts urging consultation with the community before enforcement actions. The plight of the Bajau Laut raises broader questions about Malaysia's migration policies and the quest for identity among its stateless populations.

