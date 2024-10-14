Left Menu

Malaria Surge: Delhi's Alarming Rise in Cases

Delhi has seen a dramatic 55% increase in malaria cases this year compared to last, with 511 confirmed cases until October 5. Despite the rise, no deaths have been reported. The city is actively campaigning against mosquito-borne diseases through testing, public awareness, and preventive measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2024 21:05 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 21:05 IST
  • India

Delhi is witnessing a significant rise in malaria cases this year, marking a 55% increase compared to the same period last year. According to data from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, 511 cases have been confirmed till October 5, setting a record for the past five years.

No malaria-related deaths have been recorded this year, but the city faces ongoing challenges with mosquito-borne diseases, including dengue and chikungunya. The government has launched intensive campaigns to foster community awareness and enhance field action in hotspot areas.

Efforts to curb the spread include issuing over 131,000 legal notices for mosquito-breeding conditions and conducting nearly 300,000 inspections of domestic spaces. Despite the rise, only three deaths have been attributed to dengue, a decrease from last year's fatality count.

(With inputs from agencies.)

