Left Menu

The Essential Habit: Godrej Magic Promotes Hand Hygiene on Global Handwashing Day

A recent NSS survey in India reveals that just 35.82% of people practice regular hand hygiene before meals. In response, Godrej Magic launched an awareness campaign this Global Handwashing Day, highlighting the importance of comprehensive handwashing through digital content and educational collaborations with Teach for India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-10-2024 16:51 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 16:51 IST
The Essential Habit: Godrej Magic Promotes Hand Hygiene on Global Handwashing Day
  • Country:
  • India

A recent survey by the National Sample Survey (NSS) in India reveals that only 35.82% of the population consistently follows hand hygiene practices before meals, with 60% of households washing hands using only water. The decline in post-COVID handwashing habits necessitates a renewed focus on promoting effective hand hygiene.

This year's Global Handwashing Day, themed ''Why are clean hands still important?'', underscores hand hygiene's critical role in infection prevention. Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) launched a campaign emphasizing proper handwashing. Their initiative aims to shift mindsets, making hand hygiene an indispensable routine.

To extend its reach, Godrej Magic partnered with Godrej L'Affaire and Teach for India, leveraging digital media, education, and content creation to engage audiences. The digital film component humorously illustrates the pitfalls of half-hearted hygiene efforts, reinforcing the message that cleanliness is paramount.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024