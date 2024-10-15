The Essential Habit: Godrej Magic Promotes Hand Hygiene on Global Handwashing Day

A recent survey by the National Sample Survey (NSS) in India reveals that only 35.82% of the population consistently follows hand hygiene practices before meals, with 60% of households washing hands using only water. The decline in post-COVID handwashing habits necessitates a renewed focus on promoting effective hand hygiene.

This year's Global Handwashing Day, themed ''Why are clean hands still important?'', underscores hand hygiene's critical role in infection prevention. Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) launched a campaign emphasizing proper handwashing. Their initiative aims to shift mindsets, making hand hygiene an indispensable routine.

To extend its reach, Godrej Magic partnered with Godrej L'Affaire and Teach for India, leveraging digital media, education, and content creation to engage audiences. The digital film component humorously illustrates the pitfalls of half-hearted hygiene efforts, reinforcing the message that cleanliness is paramount.

(With inputs from agencies.)