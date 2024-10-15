Left Menu

Kenya and UK Strengthen Health Ties in High-Level Meeting

Nairobi | Updated: 15-10-2024 20:04 IST
Ambassador Wigan reaffirmed the UK's commitment to supporting Kenya's health sector, including efforts toward universal health coverage and improved access to quality healthcare.

His Excellency Neil Wigan, British High Commissioner to Kenya, met with Dr. Deborah M. Barasa, Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Health, to discuss progress on key health collaborations between the two nations. The meeting focused on advancing initiatives under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Kenya and the UK, which aims to strengthen healthcare systems and enhance cooperation in critical health areas.

The long-standing collaboration between the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) and the Wellcome Trust was also discussed, with a focus on joint efforts in combating malaria and responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both parties addressed the growing challenge of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), with Dr. Barasa expressing gratitude for the UK’s support through the Fleming Fund. This initiative aims to enhance data sharing and promote responsible antimicrobial use. The UK’s substantial contributions to the Global Fund, which assists Kenya in its battle against HIV, tuberculosis, and malaria, were also recognized.

Ambassador Wigan reaffirmed the UK’s commitment to supporting Kenya's health sector, including efforts toward universal health coverage and improved access to quality healthcare. Both sides emphasized the importance of continued cooperation to achieve lasting health improvements for the Kenyan population.

