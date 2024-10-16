Left Menu

AIIMS-Delhi's Initiative for Death Literacy and Advance Medical Directives Awareness

AIIMS-Delhi's weekly OPD aims to raise awareness on Advance Medical Directives (AMD), allowing individuals to document medical treatment preferences if incapacitated. Driven by the Union health ministry's draft guidelines, it emphasizes patient autonomy, palliative care, and informed decision-making, following Supreme Court validation in 2018.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 00:34 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 00:34 IST
AIIMS-Delhi's Initiative for Death Literacy and Advance Medical Directives Awareness
  • Country:
  • India

AIIMS-Delhi is taking significant steps to enhance awareness about Advance Medical Directives (AMD) through the launch of a weekly outpatient department (OPD). This initiative aims to educate patients about expressing their treatment preferences should they lose decision-making capacity due to an accident or illness.

This move is aligned with the Union health ministry's draft guidelines on life support withdrawal for terminally ill patients. Dr. Sushma Bhatnagar from the Dr. B R Ambedkar Institute Rotary Cancer Hospital at AIIMS has emphasized the importance of creating legal AMD documents to ensure that patients' treatment wishes are respected.

The 2018 Supreme Court ruling on AMDs validated these as legal documents and encouraged their implementation without judicial intervention. This has increased AMD registrations, reducing unnecessary life support usage, and underscoring the necessity of autonomy in medical ethics and palliative care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024