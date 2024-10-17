Active Lifestyle: A Breath of Fresh Air for Hypertension Patients

A new study from Brazil reveals that high blood pressure significantly impairs lung function by causing airway hardening, thus increasing breathing difficulty. The research outlines how this condition, known as hypertension, not only thickens blood vessels but also affects the bronchi, crucial parts of the respiratory system.

However, the study, conducted by the Federal University of Sao Paulo, found that regular physical activity can help protect against this airway hardening. Engaging in physical exercises is shown to improve respiratory muscle function and maintain effective lung mechanics, offering potential relief, particularly for older adults.

The researchers emphasize the need for healthcare providers to assess lung function in hypertensive patients, especially as the findings underscore the dual benefits of exercise in managing both cardiovascular and respiratory health. The study advocates for guidance on active lifestyles to mitigate lung function deterioration caused by hypertension.

