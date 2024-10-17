Left Menu

Active Lifestyle: A Breath of Fresh Air for Hypertension Patients

A study from Brazil highlights the impact of high blood pressure on respiratory health. Hypertension thickens blood vessels and hardens airways, impairing lung function. Regular physical activity is shown to mitigate these effects, offering a protective benefit by maintaining better respiratory health, especially in older adults.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2024 14:15 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 14:15 IST
Active Lifestyle: A Breath of Fresh Air for Hypertension Patients
  • Country:
  • India

A new study from Brazil reveals that high blood pressure significantly impairs lung function by causing airway hardening, thus increasing breathing difficulty. The research outlines how this condition, known as hypertension, not only thickens blood vessels but also affects the bronchi, crucial parts of the respiratory system.

However, the study, conducted by the Federal University of Sao Paulo, found that regular physical activity can help protect against this airway hardening. Engaging in physical exercises is shown to improve respiratory muscle function and maintain effective lung mechanics, offering potential relief, particularly for older adults.

The researchers emphasize the need for healthcare providers to assess lung function in hypertensive patients, especially as the findings underscore the dual benefits of exercise in managing both cardiovascular and respiratory health. The study advocates for guidance on active lifestyles to mitigate lung function deterioration caused by hypertension.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Tools as Lifelines: Exploring the Impact of Remote Work on Pandemic-Resilient Firms

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024