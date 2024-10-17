Left Menu

Justice and Resilience: The Prolonged Hunger Strike of Kolkata's Junior Doctors

Junior doctor Aniket Mahato was discharged from hospital after a hunger strike advocating for justice for a murdered colleague. Despite health risks, the protests by junior doctors persist, demanding systemic healthcare reforms and police protection. The strike commenced after the murder of a medic on August 9.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-10-2024 18:05 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 18:05 IST
Six days after his health deteriorated during a hunger strike for justice, junior doctor Aniket Mahato has been discharged from hospital. Prescribed seven days of complete rest, Mahato remains a key figure in ongoing protests at RG Kar hospital.

The movement emerged in response to the murder of a medic on August 9, galvanizing junior doctors to demand the removal of State Health Secretary NS Nigam, establishment of a centralized referral system, and task forces for essential hospital infrastructure.

Despite ending a 42-day 'cease-work,' the doctors continue the hunger strike, pressing for systemic reforms and police protection, highlighting vulnerabilities in the healthcare infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

