NATO Intensifies Efforts to Strengthen Ties with Ukraine
NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte announced efforts to bring Ukraine closer to NATO, emphasizing the importance of continued military aid. The statement was made during a press conference with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelenskiy, highlighting the strategic alliance between NATO and Ukraine amidst ongoing tensions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 17-10-2024 22:06 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 22:06 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
NATO is increasing its efforts to integrate Ukraine more closely with the alliance, stated Secretary-General Mark Rutte on Thursday.
Speaking at a press conference alongside Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelenskiy, Rutte highlighted the necessity of continued military support for Ukraine.
By tightening these ties, NATO aims to bolster security and stability in the region, responding to ongoing regional tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Macron Condemns Iran's Attack, Mobilizes Military for Israel's Security
Heated Vice-Presidential Debate: Leadership, Diplomacy, and Security at the Forefront
Air Kerala Announces Key Appointments to Bolster Operations and Security
India says it is deeply concerned at escalation of security situation in West Asia.
Security Forces Eliminate Six Balochistan Liberation Army Terrorists