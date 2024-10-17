Left Menu

NATO Intensifies Efforts to Strengthen Ties with Ukraine

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte announced efforts to bring Ukraine closer to NATO, emphasizing the importance of continued military aid. The statement was made during a press conference with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelenskiy, highlighting the strategic alliance between NATO and Ukraine amidst ongoing tensions.

Updated: 17-10-2024 22:06 IST
  • Country:
  • Belgium

NATO is increasing its efforts to integrate Ukraine more closely with the alliance, stated Secretary-General Mark Rutte on Thursday.

Speaking at a press conference alongside Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelenskiy, Rutte highlighted the necessity of continued military support for Ukraine.

By tightening these ties, NATO aims to bolster security and stability in the region, responding to ongoing regional tensions.

