Healthcare Upgradation in West Bengal Following Tragic Incident

In light of the shocking incident at RG Kar Medical College, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took decisive action by meeting with top officials to review the state's healthcare infrastructure. This meeting, hosted at her residence, emphasized the need for urgent improvements in security at public medical facilities.

The Chief Minister's focus was directed towards assessing current progress in infrastructure upgrades aimed at safety and security in hospitals. She issued directives to Chief Secretary Manoj Pant and Health Secretary NS Nigam, highlighting the gravity of the situation.

In response to the horrific event and subsequent protests by junior doctors, who have been demanding security enhancements and justice for their deceased colleague, Banerjee has convened further meetings to strategize on establishing a safer healthcare environment across the state.

