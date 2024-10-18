Left Menu

Health CS Commissions Kwale Oncology Centre: A Major Boost in Cancer Fight

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kwale | Updated: 18-10-2024 18:40 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 18:40 IST
G7 Strategy County Leaders Join Forces to Improve Access to Life-Saving Cancer Care Services in Kenya. Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Kenya

In a significant advancement in the fight against cancer, Health Cabinet Secretary Dr Deborah Mlongo Barasa, alongside key members of the G7 Strategy County Chapter, including H.E. Fatuma Achani (host), H.E. Anne Waiguru, H.E. Wavinya Ndeti, H.E. Cecily Mbarire, H.E. Susan Kihika, and H.E. Gladys Wanga, inaugurated the Kwale Sub-County Hospital Oncology Centre today. The new facility aims to provide essential cancer treatment services to the residents of Kwale and neighbouring areas.

During the event, Dr. Barasa stressed the urgent need for improved cancer care in Kenya, highlighting the alarming rise in breast cancer cases, which account for 23% of all cancer diagnoses in the country. She cited 7,243 new cases of breast cancer annually, many of which are diagnosed at advanced stages due to a lack of early detection services.

Expressing optimism, Dr. Barasa pointed to the government’s ongoing efforts to reduce cancer mortality through initiatives like universal health coverage (UHC) and the establishment of more public cancer centers. "The opening of this oncology centre is a major milestone in ensuring that more Kenyans have access to life-saving cancer care," she remarked.

The newly commissioned oncology center in Kwale is part of the Kenya Kwanza government’s commitment to making healthcare accessible and affordable for all, in line with the country's constitutional mandate. Kwale County’s designation as a Mid-Level Cancer Centre means it will provide comprehensive cancer care that meets international standards, significantly reducing the need for patients to travel long distances to major treatment facilities.

Dr. Barasa also emphasized the importance of ongoing reforms by the Social Health Authority (SHA), which are designed to improve the accessibility and affordability of healthcare services. She urged Kenyans to register with SHA to benefit from free primary healthcare and access to essential health products and technologies.

In her concluding remarks, Dr. Barasa called for a united effort in combating cancer, urging all Kenyans to participate in early screening, awareness campaigns, and community support for those affected by the disease. "We each have a role to play in ensuring no one faces breast cancer alone," she said. "The time to act is now."

The Kwale Oncology Centre is expected to significantly ease the burden on cancer patients in the coastal region by providing local access to treatment and reducing the need for long-distance travel to larger cancer centers.  

