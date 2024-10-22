Ukraine Secures U.S. Aid Boost for Domestic Arms Production

Ukraine is poised to bolster its domestic weapons production with significant financial aid from the United States. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy disclosed plans for up to $1.6 billion in assistance spread across several tranches.

During a visit to Kyiv, U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin unveiled a $400 million aid package, reinforcing U.S. support for Ukraine amidst the ongoing conflict with Russia. President Zelenskiy confirmed that this is only the beginning, with further packages in preparation.

Zelenskiy detailed that the imminent $800 million package will target long-range capabilities vital for Ukraine's defense strategy. Following this, another tranche, valued at $700-800 million, will continue to develop long-distance weaponry.

(With inputs from agencies.)